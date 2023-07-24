Protests escalate after 'reasonableness' law approved

Israeli demonstrators took to the streets around the country after the Knesset this afternoon approved the second and third readings of the law abolishing the reasonable standard in judicial review of decisions by elected officials and the government.

The biggest demonstrations were in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Thousands of people who had been demonstrating around the Knesset this afternoon marched angrily down nearby Begin Boulevard, blocking the major highway.

In Tel Aviv Kaplan Street was blocked in both directions from Ibn Gbriol Street to Menachem Begin Street as well as Hashalom Bridge and the entry roads to the Ayalon at Hashalom Interchange.

Among those joining the demonstrations in Jerusalem at Sacher park beneath the Knesset were Israel Bar Association head Adv. Amit Bachar and former Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 24, 2023.

