Ryanair to launch Tel Aviv - Thessaloniki flights

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has announced that it is launching flights from Tel Aviv to the northern Greek port city of Thessaloniki in the spring of 2019.

Ryanair Eastern Mediterranean sales and marketing manager Nikolas Lardis said, “Ryanair is delighted to launch a brand new route from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv, starting in April 2019, which will operate twice-weekly as part of our biggest ever Greek summer 2019 schedule.

Ryanair is marking the launch of the new route by releasing seats at low prices for travel between April and June 2019, which must be booked by midnight on Saturday November 24.

This will be Ryanair's 11th route from Tel Aviv to European destinations. The low-cost airline also operates 15 routes from Eilat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018