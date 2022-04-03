Selina opens three new Israel hostels

International hospitality company Selina which was founded in 2015 by Israeli entrepreneurs Rafael Museri and Daniel Rudasevski, and has 150 properties in 25 countries, has opened at three new locations in Israel.

The three new hostels are: the 266-bed Selina Tel Aviv Beach at 2 Arie Shenkar Street near the seafront at the Carmelit bus terminal; Mantur Parod, a 108-bed hostel on Kibbutz Parod in the Galilee; and Selina Kinneret, a 294-room hostel on the shores of the Kinneret.

These hostels join Selina's four existing hostels in Israel in the Jerusalem Hills at Kibbutz Ma'aleh Hahamisha, in Tel Aviv's Neve Tzedek, at Beit Oren in the Carmel Forest, and the Ramon Crater. A new hostel will open soon in Mitzpe Ramon.

Selina cofounder and CEO Rafael Museri said, "We had a very busy and highly productive first quarter, building on the momentum of our strong 2021. During the quarter we advanced multiple important initiatives that are fueling growth and driving brand engagement. Our goal is to not only deliver strong financial performance, but generate meaningful and sustainable value by developing environments, experiences and outcomes that inspire brand ambassadors, friendships, stronger communities and a better world. The success we continue to enjoy on these fronts is a direct result of the time and effort we put into understanding our customers, team members, and real-estate partners. We are building an enterprise that is entirely unique and look forward to capitalizing on the many opportunities we see ahead."

