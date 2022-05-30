Shavuot marks start of busy summer for Ben Gurion airport

With all Covid travel restrictions lifted for entry to and exit from Israel, Shavuot this weekend marks the start of a busy summer for Ben Gurion airport. The Israel Airports Authority expects 300,000 passengers to pass through the airport over Shavuot, Israelis and foreign tourists, on 860 flights landing and taking off from the airport.

The number of passengers passing through the airport will increase sharply from Wednesday June 1 and continue until Sunday June 5. The busiest day will be Thursday June 2 with about 70,000 passengers expected at the airport.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli hotel overnights in April still below 2019 levels

During July and August, the Israel Airports Authority expects 4.3 million passengers to pass through the airport - 2 million in July and 2.3 million in August - still well short of the record 2.8 million who passed through the airport in August 2019.

However, Ben Gurion airport is still struggling with a shortfall in staff following the Covid pandemic when many employees lost patience and found other jobs. Ben Gurion airport director Shmuel Zakai estimates that the airport needs 1,000 more workers in order to reach a balance between the demand for flights and the ability to cope with passengers. The airport currently has 2,000 employees and 1,800 more hired seasonally to cope with busy periods.

Since Terminal 1 reopened in April, duty free stores have remained closed there, with passengers taken by bus to Terminal 3 after passing check-in, passport and security controls. But on June 1, Terminal 1 for low-cost carriers will return to full operations, with passengers boarding flights on buses from the terminal.

The large area used until earlier this month for PCR testing for incoming passengers has now been closed with the area re-allocated for check-in counters. Check-in counters open three hours before flights and El Al counters four hours before flights.

4,000 Israelis are expected to cross the Israel-Egypt border to Sinai at Taba south of Eilat during the Shavuot holiday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 30, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.