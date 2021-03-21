SPAC BYTE raises $300m to target Israeli tech co

Another Israeli special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) has raised money on Wall Street to target merging with an Israeli tech company. BYTE acquisition raised $300 million on Nasdaq.

Former Microsoft VP Danny Yamin will serve as CEO of the blank check company and executive chairman is Kobi Rozengarten. One of the directors is the entrepreneur Oded Melamed who founded Altair and Kiralis Technologies.

BYTE specified a wide range of tech sectors in which it will be scouting including cybersecurity SaaS, fintech, AI, robotics and more.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021