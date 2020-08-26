Stanley Fischer listed as candidate for Hapoalim board

Prof. Stanley Fischer is bidding for a place on the board of directors of Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI). The former Governor of the Bank of Israel, former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve and former Deputy Chairman of Citi Group is included on the list of candidates for Bank Hapoalim's board, which will be chosen by the committee for appointing directors for banking corporations without a controlling core.

Fischer will be competing against former Union Bank of Israel (TASE: UNON) CEO Israel Trau and Eliyahu Katzav for two places on the board. According to the Bank of Israel website, two directors will be chosen ahead of the Bank's annual general shareholders meeting - in other words two of the aforementioned three candidates will be chosen as directors. The committee will also be choosing two external directors from three candidates.

Under Fischer's stewardship, the Bank of Israel led an uncompromising campaign to force the then Bank Hapoalim controlling shareholder Shari Arison to oust chairman Dan Dankner who was accused of bribery. Dankner did quit and was subsequently convicted of the offense.

