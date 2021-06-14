Stanley Fischer steps down from Hapoalim board

Stanley Fischer has stepped down as a director of Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) only eight months after being elected to the board. No official reason for the resignation has been given but sources close to 77 year-old Fischer say that he wants to spend more time with his family in the US.

Fischer is a former Governor of the Bank of Israel. He has also served as Deputy Chair of of the US Federal Reserve, Deputy Chair of Citigroup and a senior official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Despite his impressive experience, and exalted economic status, Fischer had to fight hard last year to get elected to the Hapoalim board, in a process that was fraught with acrimony.

