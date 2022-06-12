Tadiran adopts first Israeli woman to climb Everest

Tadiran Group (TASE: TDRN) is sponsoring Danielle Wolfson (44), the first and only Israeli woman to have climbed to the top of Mount Everest. Wolfson is currently preparing to climb to the summit of Mount Denali (formerly Mount McKinley), the highest mountain in North America. At the end of this climb, Wolfson will be able to tick off six of the world’s seven highest mountain peaks on every continent, a target that she recently set herself.

Tadiran, which markets and manufactures air-conditioners, with an emphasis on indoor air quality, is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with a market cap of NIS 4 billion. The company will support Wolfson during her preparations and training for her upcoming climb to the peak of Mount Daneli. Providing sponsorship will cost an estimated NIS 300,000, and matches the vision of Tadiran to promote a healthy lifestyle and the cleanest possible air as well as promoting sportspeople like Wolfson, who bring with them values of excellence and achieving targets, which corresponds with the company’s aims.

Wolfson, a lawyer by profession, and the mother of 23 year-old Ariel, lives in Ramat Gan. She climbed to the summit of Mount Everest ten months ago and since then has continued on her journey to conquer as many mountain peaks as possible. She recently climbed to the top of Mount Lahutsa, the world’s fourth highest mountain, planting the Israeli flag at the summit.

Wolfson said, "I want to personally thank Moshe Mamrud, the CEO and controlling shareholder of Tadiran for supporting my activities in sport and achievements for Israel. I am grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me to represent Tadiran and the state."

Tadiran CEO and controlling shareholder Moshe Mamrud said, "We believe in the values of excellence, a healthy lifestyle and the Israeli people. As part of this vision, we are delighted to support Danielle in her journey to conquer the world's seven highest mountain peaks. The support that we can provide to sportspeople contributes a lot to Israeli culture and sport and to individual prowess as part of the organization and Israeli society in general. Danielle brings great honor to Israel and we feel sure that she will continue to faithfully represent Israel in her activities around the world.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 12, 2022.

