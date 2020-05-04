Teva launches Rituxan biosimilar for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) and Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. (KRX KOSDAQ:091990) today announced that biosimilar Truxima (rituximab-abbs) injection is now available in the US for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polyangiitis

Truxima is the only biosimilar to Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) available to treat rheumatoid arthritis in the US.

Teva EVP North America commercial Brendan O'Grady said, "We are proud to make TRUXIMA available to patients and providers as a treatment option for these indications, especially as this is the only rituximab biosimilar indicated for rheumatoid arthritis. Following the launch of our other biosimilar earlier this year, we remain focused on our commitment to lower healthcare costs and increase price competition through the availability of biosimilars."

Celltrion Healthcare and Teva entered into an exclusive partnership in October 2016 for Teva to commercialize Truxima in the US and Canada. In May 2019, Truxima was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to match all of the product’s oncology indications.

"We are pleased that patients in the US can now have access to Truxima for these new indications," said Celltrion vice chairman Hyoung-Ki Kim. "We believe that the continued use of biosimilars in the US market will contribute to addressing unmet needs for patients and providers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 4, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020