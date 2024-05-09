Turkey approves renewal of exports to Israel

Turkey's Ministry of Trade has sent letters to factories in the local construction industry that worked with Israel until the export ban of 54 items imposed exactly one month ago, and informed them today (Thursday) of a temporary approval to resume supplies to Israel, sources familiar with the matter have told "Globes."

This is not approval for the export of general building products to Israel, but one that is temporary and only for factories that have already worked with Israel. This is a development that apparently stems from a meeting in Ankara that took place yesterday between senior officials of the Turkey-Israel Chamber of Commerce and senior officials of Turkey's Ministry of Trade.

During the meeting, Turkish businesspeople expressed their displeasure, at the sweeping ban on the export of goods to Israel that was first reported by "Globes" last Thursday. It could be that the current relaxation is due to the fact that Turkey now understands a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is not close to being achieved. Therefore, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wanted to portray for the sake of his political needs that his actions "brought Israel to its knees," then this is now clearly not the case.

At the same time, sources have informed "Globes' that Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy have been working feverishly in recent days to stop Israel's dependence on imports from Turkey in the long term.

In addition, there is soon likely be an announcement about a tripartite conference between Israel with Greece and Cyprus, to be attended byForeign Minister Israel Katz and Economy Minister Nir Barkat, which is intended to bring about a closer relationship between Israeli importers and Greek and Cypriot suppliers, which will replace the Turkish businesses.

