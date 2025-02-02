United Airlines to resume Israel flights in March

Exclusive: US carrier United Airlines will resume flights between New York and Tel Aviv on March 18, a source close to the matter has told "Globes." The airline had been considering recommencing flights this month but in the end the decision was taken not to restart flights until the middle of next month. However, as of the moment, tickets cannot yet be purchased on the airlines website.

United will become the first US carrier to resume Israel flights with Delta Airlines having announced that it will resume Israel flights on April 1, with seven wekkly flights between Tel Aviv and New York.

Before the war, United Airlines operated 28 weekly flights from Tel Aviv: 14 to New York, and the rest to various destinations in the US, among them Chicago, Washington, and San Francisco. On October 7 2023, the company suspended its activity in Israel, renewing it in March 2024 with just seven weekly flights to New York. Following the Iranian attack on Israel in April, a further wave of flight cancellations began, which United joined, but it returned to Israel shortly afterwards, in June. The company continued to operate until the end of July, but then the escalation of fighting in the north led it to announce that it was suspending service until further notice.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.