Update about cyberattack on Globes 23.7.24: 15:03: Over recent days "Globes" has been coping with a cyberattack, about which we are still learning the consequences. We already know that this was an economic terror attack by a sophisticated international criminal gang.

Since the incident became known, "Globes" has been working with professional organizations and consultants, with experience in similar incidents, to contain the event, study its consequences and manage it optimally. "Globes" is proud that with great effort it has managed to continue to provide its readers with its journalism both on the website and in the newspaper.

Like the entire Israeli economy, "Globes" has also been dealing with increasing attacks on its infrastructure and systems in recent months as part of the Swords of Iron war, which it has managed to thwart. Despite the implementation of data security measures, as we know, there is no hermetic protection against these attacks.

"Globes" will continue to provide updates on the situation.

Thursday 18.7.24: 12:44

"Globes" newspaper has been coping in recent hours with a cyberattack. Certain services including access to the organization’s computers have been restricted in their operations and may limit services today. "Globes" is dealing with the situation and will provide updates as required.

