Walmart to buy Israeli virtual fitting room co Zeekit

Walmart has announced that it is acquiring Israeli startup Zeekit, which has developed a dynamic virtual fitting room platform. The US retail giant says that Zeekit will help improve customer digital experience when purchasing clothing on line. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

Walmart US EVP of Apparel and Private Brands Denise Incandela said, "Virtual try-on is a game-changer and solves what has historically been one of the most difficult things to replicate online: understanding fit and how an item will actually look on you. Zeekit will help us deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized experience for our diverse customer base."

She added, "That’s why I’m thrilled to announce Walmart’s plan to acquire Zeekit, a female-founded, Israeli-based company that combines fashion and technology through its dynamic virtual fitting room platform to create a significantly enhanced customer and social experience."

Zeekit, which was founded by CEO Yael Vizer, CTO Alon Kristal and VP R&D Nir Appleboim has raised $9 million to date according to Start Up National Central. Walmart said that Zeekit's founders will be joining the company.

Incandela said, "We’re confident that with the team’s expertise in bringing real-time image technologies, computer vision and artificial intelligence to the world of fashion, we’ll identify even more ways to innovate for our customers in our continued effort to be the first-choice destination for fashion."

