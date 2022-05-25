Warner Music launches in Israel

Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced the launch of Warner Music Israel, a new recorded music affiliate based in Tel Aviv.

Warner Music Israel is headed by general manager Mariah Mochiach, who brings with her a wealth of industry knowledge. She worked for more than 10 years at Lev Group Media, which has acted as an Israeli distributor for Warner Music in the past.

Warner Music Israel (WMI) will locally market and promote WMG’s international star artists including Anitta, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Coldplay, David Guetta, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Paulo Londra, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Saweetie.

Israel is a fast-growing music market, with global industry trade body IFPI reporting that recorded music revenue grew by 10.2% in 2021.

Mochiach said, "I’m honored to be able to open Warner Music Israel for business. Our country is full of unique and extraordinary talent which we hope to propel onto the global stage. Warner Music already works with Israeli stars such as Noga Erez and Noa Kirel through Atlantic Records US, and Stephane Legar through Warner Music France, and we hope to find more inspirational artists like them in the near future." Warner president of emerging markets Alfonso Perez-Soto added, "Israel has a rich culture and is the home to some incredible talent. Mariah has vast experience of the country’s music industry and so is the perfect person to lead our operations here. We hope to turn Warner Music Israel into a powerhouse full of local stars, and by offering artists the opportunity to tap into Warner Music’s renowned global network, we aim to attract the country’s most exciting talent."

