Wizz Air cancels all Israel flights until January 2025

For the first time since it began operating in Israel, low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced a long-term cancelation of all flights until mid-January 2025. This is a dramatic announcement because Wizz Air has demonstrated impressive stability in continuing to fly to Israel compared with other foreign airlines, only canceling flights for several days during periods of heightened tension.

At first it seemed like the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommendation not to fly to Israel in the wake of Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah's assassination was the main factor causing Wizz Air to cancel flights over the past few weeks but even after the recommendation was lifted the airline continued canceling its Israel flights.

Now Wizz Air is postponing all flights for months while giving up on the Tishrei and Hanukkah holidays, periods known to be popular among Israeli passengers and thus also profitable for the airline. According to Israel Airports Authority data, in September Wizz Air was particularly popular among Israeli travelers, in fourth place, after the Israeli airlines, with a market share of 5.87% of all passengers passing through Ben Gurion airport (a total of 637,793 passengers).

