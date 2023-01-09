Yuval Steinitz appointed defense co Rafael chairman

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has appointed Dr. Yuval Steinitz as chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He will replace outgoing chairman Dr. Uzi Landau who has completed his six year term in the job.

Steinitz's appointment will be discussed by the senior appointments examination committee of the Government Companies Authority but even if the committee does not recommend him then the appointment is likely to go through. In 2021, the senior appointments examination committee recommended disqualifying Amir Peretz as a candidate for chairman of Israel Aerospace Industries but then Minister of Defense Benny Gantz insisted and the appointment was approved by the cabinet.

However, this is not a political appointment that has been criticized by the current government. It is expected that the appointment will be approved at all levels due to Steinitz's extensive experience in related fields.

Steinitz (64) served as a Knesset Member for 23 and has filled a range of senior ministerial positions including Minister of Finance, Minister of Intelligence and Strategy, and Minister of Energy. He served in the security cabinet for 12 years and was responsible for the Atomic Energy Committee for eight years. In the Knesset he has chaired the Committee for Defense and Foreign Affairs.

The appointment was made with the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

