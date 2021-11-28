Cabinet approves Amir Peretz as Israel Aerospace chairman

The cabinet today approved the appointment of Amir Peretz as chairman of Israel Aerospace Industries. The appointment, proposed by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, was approved despite the opinion of the Gilor Senior Appointments Advisory Committee against the appointment. The Committee wrote that Peretz did not have the appropriate experience.

During the cabinet discussions, Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman said, "I have a problem with the Gilor Committee. The committee is confused and I ask the prime minister to intervene on the matter. Does it sound logical that the committee sends a letter responding to the Minister of Defense. Have you ever heard of such a thing? Are they claiming that the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Finance have flawed judgement."

Peretz, 69, is a veteran politician who served as Minister of Economy in the previous government. He was Mayor of Sderot before becoming a Knesset Member for the Labor party in 1988. He has previously served as Head of the Histadrut Trade Union movement, Minister of Defense, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Labor Party.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 28, 2021.

