10% of new cars sold in Israel in 2022 were EVs

27,058 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in Israel in 2022 representing 10% of all new cars, according to the latest data about new car deliveries in Israel -similar to the percentage of new cars that are EVs in Western Europe. This is more than double the 3.8% of new cars that were EVs in 2021.

In December alone, which is usually a weak month for new cars deliveries, almost 3,100 EVs were sold. This is part due to 'panic buying' before the planned tax hike on EVs in January. Over 40% of new cars sold in Israel in December were EVs, after nearly 6,000 EVs were sold in November, representing 35% of new cars delivered.

The best-selling EV in Israel is Chinese carmaker Geely's Geometry C, which has captured 25% of the EV market in Israel. Tesla is in second place with a 17.1% market share of new deliveries and BYD's ATTO3 is in third place with a 13.4% market share. Market sources believe that there is still demand for over 40,000 new electric vehicles in Israel, which have been delayed due to supply chain problems.

Plug-in electric vehicles also broke records this year in Israel with 13,500 deliveries, or 5% of overall sales. The two leaders in this category were Chinese company SAIC's MG EHS with a 36% market share and Korean company Kia's Niro with a 27.3% market share.

If hybrid cars are added to the mix then one in every three cars sold in Israel in 2022 was either an EV, plug-in, or hybrid.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2022.

