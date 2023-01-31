50 former ministry chiefs warn judicial reform will hit economy

Fifty former director generals of economic ministries have warned on the economic ramifications of the government's planned judicial reform. Some of the director generals served in Netanyahu-led governments.

In a letter the former director generals said that the appreciation and stability that the Israeli economy enjoys is due, among other things, to the independence of the judiciary and the civil service, and harming them and lowering their quality will lead to damage to the Israeli economy, a cut in the credit rating and difficulties in raising capital for the tech industry.

Among the signatories of the letter were former Ministry of Finance director generals Yaron Ariav, David Brodet, Haim Shani, Salom Zinger, Keren Terner, Yaakov Lifschitz, Aharon Fogel, and Ohad Mariani as well as former heads of the budget division Ori Yogev, David Milgrom and Shaul Meridor. Former Prime Minister's Office director generals Ra'anan Dinur, Yossi Kuchik and Ilan Cohen also signed the letter as well as other senior officials in the Ministry of Finance and director generals of other economic ministries.

The letter said, "We former senior civil servants who served as director generals in economic ministries express our deep concern at the measures the government is expected to take to harm the independence of the judicial system and civil service, which in our opinion would cause unprecedented damage to the Israeli economy."

