IDF finds NIS 5m cash at senior Hamas figure's home

In the past twenty-four hours, the IDF has attacked more than 150 targets in the Gaza Strip, by land, from the air, and from the sea. In the course of the action, suitcases containing some NIS 5 million in cash were found in the home of a senior Hamas figure in Jabalia, north of Gaza City. Extensive weaponry was also found.

Meanwhile, Iranian media are reporting that several fuel stations in the capital Teheran have been put out of action for unknown reasons. Earlier, an Israel hacker group calling itself "Hadror Hatoref" ("The Predatory Sparrow") claimed that it had carried out a cyber attack against the national fuel supply system in Iran and had succeeded in putting most of its fuel pumps out of action.

A journalist in Teheran reported that the disruption was nationwide, and affecting both gasoline and diesel supply. People in Iran have been asked not to go to fuel stations except in cases of emergency.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), which liaises between the Royal Navy and merchant shipping on threats in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Persian Gulf, has reported an explosion about two nautical miles from a vessel near Bab el-Mandeb, the entrance to the Red Sea, which is under threat from Houthi rebels in Yemen.

