IGP leads $110m investment in digital forensics co Cellebrite

Israeli digital forensics company Cellebrite announced today that it has raised $110 million from investors led by Israel Growth Partners (IGP), which was founded by Moshe Lichtman and Haim Shani. The new investors will receive a 25% stake in the company, reflecting a valuation of $440 million. Also participating in the financing round are some of the main investors in IGP.

Based in Petah Tikva, Cellebrite has developed digital intelligence solutions for law enforcement agencies and governments and is controlled by Japan's Sun Corporation.

Cellebrite has developed tools which serve law enforcement and intelligence agencies and the military in dozens of countries. These tools help identify threatening activities and are also used by large corporations, companies like Apple, Google, Verizon and major banks, for internal investigations.

The company's systems can collect and analyze data from mobile phones, PCs and tablets, computer clouds and even civilian drones that have been seized by security forces.

Cellebrite was founded in 2001 by Yaron Baratz, Yuval Aflalo and Avi Yablonka who have never held positions in the company.

Sun was represented by Advs. Aviram Hazak, Gilad Majerowicz, Asher Sacks, and May Dahan of Herzog Fox & Neeman law firm. Cellebrite was represented by Advs. Erez Mizrachi and Ayelet Oskar of FWMK.

