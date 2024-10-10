Rafael to unveil new battlefield air defense solution

At the AUSA (Association of the United States Army) annual meeting and exposition due to begin on Monday, Israeli state-owned defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will unveil unmanned air defense systems designed to provide ground troops with comprehensive protection and lethal capabilities. The solution includes the laser-based Lite Beam system and the 30 mm Samson remote weapon system, mounted on four-wheeled vehicles. These give ground forces broad and flexible protection against advanced aerial threats such as UAVs.

In addition, Rafael will display the improved capabilities of its Trophy active protection system for military vehicles, which has proved successful against a variety of battlefield threats in the current war. The system has neutralized various threats, including anti-tank missiles and rockets, enhancing the survivability of armored vehicles. The system is currently in operation on seventeen different platforms around the world, such as APCs and tanks.

