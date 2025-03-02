Wiz leases five floors in renovated Sarona building

Israeli cloud security company Wiz has for the first time revealed that it is planning a new campus in the heart of Tel Aviv. The campus is currently being built in the Sarona district on Arania Street, behind the BSR buildings.

"Globes" has learned that Wiz has leased all five floors of the building, which was built by developer Roy Gil, owner of the Beit Sayag Sarona Group. Wiz, which will be the only tenant in the building, is responsible for the interior design. The cost of the lease, according to information received by "Globes", is estimated at tens of millions of dollars.

"Globes" has also learned that the building, which encompasses 5,500 square meters, is expected to be occupied by Wiz's employees between July and September this year. According to company sources, the choice of location stemmed from the desire for the offices to be in an area that is a business and technology hub, with accessibility to public transport and a range of entertainment and dining options for employees.

The office building will be designed in a contemporary style, with a preserved Templar building attached that will serve as the main entrance and will include guest rooms and interview rooms. The preserved building, part of Sarona's historical architecture, will be integrated into the modern complex in a way that will preserve its cultural value, according to the company. The project is managed by Guy Arnon and Liron Horshi, Wiz VP Global People Experience.

"Globes" has learned that the building will include a restaurant floor, with a kitchen that will be operated by Ruti Brodo's R2M Hospitality Group. The restaurant space was designed with advanced multimedia systems so that it can also be used as an event space and host professional conferences.

The campus will have a wide range of facilities, including a gym, gel polish and hair services, a professional photo studio, a podcast room with customized acoustics, and more. The roof of the building, which is part of the conservation, will be used for events and screenings, and an outdoor kitchen will also be built there. In addition, the complex will display an art collection curated by Amon Yariv of the Gordon Gallery. Wiz explains that this is not just about decorating the offices, and that the goal is to create a work environment that will inspire, as well as express support for Israeli art.

A rapidly growing company

Wiz, which was founded in 2020, and is led by CEO Assaf Rappaport, has developed a cloud security platform that is used by more than 45% of Fortune 100 companies. Wiz has grown rapidly and has raised $1.9 billion to date from leading local and global industry investors, with the most recent financing round conducted at a valuation of $12 billion. Last July, it was reported that the company rejected a hefty $23 billion acquisition offer from Google, the highest-ever acquisition offer in Google's history.

