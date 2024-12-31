Wizz Air to resume Israel flights to 10 more destinations

The gradual return of foreign airlines to Israel will pick up pace on January 15 when Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air will resume flights between Tel Aviv and 10 more destinations. Wizz Air returned to Israel earlier this month, after suspending operations to Ben Gurion airport for two months, with flights between Tel Aviv and Larnaca in Cyprus.

Relatively cheap flights can be found on Wizz Air's website for less than $200 return between January and March to a range of destinations including Abu Dhabi (from $195), Rome and Milan (from $129), London (from $182), Warsaw and Cracow (from $182) and Budapest (from $140). Wizz Air is also re-launching flights fom Tel Aviv to Athens, Vienna and Bucharest.

Greek carrier Aegean has also resumed flights to Israel with attractive return fares of less than $100 between Tel Aviv and Athens and Tel Aviv and Larnaca.

But although nearly a month has gone by since the ceasefire with Hezbollah went into effect, most foreign airlines seem to be in no rush to return to Israel. Estimates are that while the Houthi Yemenite rebels continue firing missiles at Israel, the US airlines and many European airlines will not resume Israel operations.

