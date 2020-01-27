Air India doubling flights on Tel Aviv - Delhi route

Due to high demand, Air India is doubling the number of flights on its Tel Aviv - Delhi route to six weekly flights starting April 1, Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjiv Singla has announced. There will be no Friday flights.

Air India launched three weekly Tel Aviv - Delhi flights in March 2018, making history by flying over Saudi airspace - the first-ever flights to Israel over Saudi Arabia, cutting two hours off travel time between Israel and India. Since then the carrier has increased the number of flights to five per week and from April there will be six weekly flights - double the number in two years.

Singla told Press Trust of India, "Direct Air India flight connectivity between New Delhi and Tel Aviv is a game-changer in our bilateral relations reflecting the importance we attach to people-to-people linkages and connectivity. The direct flights have greatly enhanced movement of people between the two countries resulting in an increase in tourism and also facilitating the travel of the business community."

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), which is not allowed to fly over Saudi Arabia on its Tel Aviv - Mumbai route, protested vehemently about unfair competition to the Israeli government, international organizations, and also petitioned Israel's courts - but all to no avail.

