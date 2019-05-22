Airbnb launches Hebrew website and app

Short-term vacation home rentals company Airbnb this morning launched a Hebrew website and app. Airbnb said in its announcement, "The platform demonstrates commitment towards the international community by localizing the leading website and app."

The Airbnb Hebrew website is already on air and contains listings of thousands of properties in Hebrew and advice and explanations on how to travel worldwide using Airbnb's accommodation platform.

Airbnb was founded in 2009. Between November 2017 and November 2018, 22,000 homes in Israel were advertised on Airbnb with the average host earning over NIS 10,000 over the year.

Over the same period, 519,200 Israeli tourists ordered accommodation for 949,100 nights using Airbnb as part of 210,000 trips including both domestic and overseas vacations.

The most sought after overseas countries by Israelis ordering accommodation on Airbnb's platform were Italy, France, Spain, Greece and the US.

Airbnb has made headlines over the past year by announcing that it would delist accommodation in Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), which it says is dispute territory, and then after major protests, backing down and retaining the listings.

