Foreign airlines resume Tel Aviv flights after pre-emptive strike

It was business as usual at Ben Gurion airport today with 60,900 passengers expected to pass through on 353 international flights arriving and departing. Over 50,000 passengers passed through yesterday even though Israeli airspace was closed for several hours in the morning due to the IDF's pre-emptive strike on Hezbollah rocket launchers in Lebanon. Tens of thousands of passengers were forced to wait at the airport for many hours on one of the busiest days of the year.

Many foreign airlines canceled flights yesterday altogether including Wizz Air, Air France, British Airways, flyDubai, Etihad Airways, Bulgaria Air, Blue Bird, Corendon Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines and Hainan Airlines as well as Ethiopian Airlines, which was the first to renew flights last night. Wizz Air, flyDubai, Etihad Airways, Bulgaria Air, Blue Bird, Corendon Airlines and Hainan Airlines resumed flights today.

Air France, British Airways, Aegean and Azerbaijan Airlines have yet to announce the resumption of flights. Lufthansa Group including Swiss and Austrian Airlines has canceled all flights until September 2.

Ryanair and Vigrin Atlantic have canceled all flights until the end of September, while Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Air India, Air Canada, Vueling, and Korea Air have canceled all flights until the end of October. easyJet, American Airlines, Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Cathay Pacific have suspended flights until March 2025.

Israel's three airlines - El Al, Israir and Arkia - are flying as usual and have added flights from European destinations.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.