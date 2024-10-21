British Airways cancels Israel flights until March 2025

British Airways has announced that it will not renew Israel flights until March 2025, thus greatly reducing the number of available flights between Tel Aviv and London. British Airways joins a long list of carriers including easyJet, Wizz Air, Virgin Atlantic, and Delta Air lines that won't be resuming flights in 2024.

Lufthansa Group, which includes Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa itself have extended their cancellation of Israel flights until November 10, while Eurowings, another member of the group, has cancelled all flights until November 30.

Onm the other hand two European airlines have decided to resume flights to Israel - Greek carrier Blue Bird and Spanish carrier Air Europe.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2024.

