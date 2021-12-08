AppsFlyer teams with Intel on privacy cloud

Israeli SaaS mobile marketing analytics company AppsFlyer has announced that it is launching its privacy cloud in collaboration with Intel. The company, which was founded in 2011, believes that the collaboration will allow different organizations to share information and create business insights.

In the first stage, AppFlyer is launching Data Clean Rooms, which will allow organizations to share data, without worrying that it will leak outside and without actually exposing the data to each other. For example, if two hospitals wanted to share data about Covid vaccinations and create insights from this, while circumventing problems about confidentiality of records.

AppCloud's solution is the Data Clean Rooms, a shared server on to which each partner uploads information, and the results are presented in group rather than individual terms.

In the second stage, AppsFlyer will collaborate with Intel to leverage the hardware-enhanced crypto acceleration in Intel’s 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable platform to significantly speed up computation for the Privacy Cloud’s high performance advanced homomorphic encryption (HE) applications.

AppsFlyer’s Privacy Cloud is a trusted open platform for innovation that enhances end-users experience while preserving their privacy when using any connected device, on any platform, app store, OS or browser. Within the Privacy Cloud, platforms, app stores, ad-networks, and app developers will be able to define their own Privacy Cloud Applications (PCA) based on their business logic, privacy guidelines and tech stack.

This is a long-term ecosystem collaboration AppsFlyer and Intel will be investing in, and once it becomes widely available, AppsFlyer will be able to migrate parts of the Privacy Cloud Data Clean Rooms to a zero-trust cryptography solution, while preserving backward compatibility interfaces. AppsFlyer cofounder and CEO Oren Kaniel said, "The AppsFlyer Privacy Cloud is a natural next step of our current offering and our long-term vision. AppsFlyer’s unique positioning means that we have a responsibility to carry out during these major ecosystem shifts. Cryptographic solutions such as HE could be a huge step forward for privacy-led measurement, revolutionizing how brands gain insights. We’re thrilled to be working with Intel on this technology to make it a reality for our customers, and the entire ecosystem."

"Homomorphic encryption is a powerful new tool, which will enable AppsFlyer’s partners and customers to gain valuable insights while maintaining a very high standard of user privacy," said Nir Peled, general manager, Private AI and Analytics, Intel. "Our collaboration with AppsFlyer is a step toward the future of privacy preserving computing."

AppsFlyer was founded in 2011 by Oren Kaniel and Reshef Mann. The company has raised over $300 million and had a $2 billion valuation in November 2020 when Salesforce invested in it. Other investors include Qumra Capital, General Atlantic, DTCP - Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Pitango, Eight Roads, and Magma.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.