Bezeq to launch fiber optic project in two weeks

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) announced today that it is officially launching its fiber optic project on March 14. At the launch event on that date it will reveal all the details about packages and speeds.

"Globes" reported exclusively yesterday that Bezeq has already contacted Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and asked what they would be charging for packages and that the Ministry of Communications was preventing Bezeq from supplying broadband internet infrastructure and ISP access as one product but only as reverse bundles through ISPs. Bezeq has despaired of overcoming this separation.

RELATED ARTICLES Bezeq set to launch fiber-optic services to households

March 14 will mark the official launch but Bezeq is working hard to deploy its fiber optic network and at the launch event the scope of its deployment, which is estimated to be very large, will also be revealed.

The launch of Bezeq's fiber optic project is an event of major national importance, which will push Israel into a new world of digital applications and lift it up the world league in terms of surfing speeds, where at the moment the country is languishing low down. Bezeq will invest billions of shekels in the project over the next five years. Bezeq's entry into the fiber optic sector will intensify competition with IBC, which is owned by Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL), HOT Telecommunication Systems Ltd., Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22) and the Israel Infrastructure Fund.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021