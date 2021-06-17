Boutique airline La Compagnie to launch Tel Aviv-Paris-Newark flights

French boutique airline La Compagnie has announced that it is launching flights from Tel Aviv to Paris (Orly) and Newark, New Jersey (New York) on July 22. All 76 seats on La Compagnie's planes are business class.

La Compagnie will offer three weekly flights on the Tel Aviv-Paris-Newark route on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Seats on the planes open up into double beds and all passengers have an individual 15.7 inch screen and free Wi-Fi services. La Compagnie is represented in Israel by Maman Aviation.

La Compagnie has been offering business class only flights between the US, France and Italy since 2014.

La Compagnie CEO Christian Vernet said, "We have recently seen growing demand for business flights out of Tel Aviv. Our flights are suitable for anybody who is seeking spacious seating, comfort and a more personal flight experience. We are looking forward to presenting our service to the Israeli market."

For bookings prior to July 15, a Tel Aviv-Paris return ticket is $1,100 and a Tel Aviv - Newark (New York) return ticket is $2,000. After that date fares will rise, the company says.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021