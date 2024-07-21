Cathay Pacific extends Israel flights suspension until March 2025

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has announced that it is extending its suspension of flights to Israel until March 2025. Like all foreign airlines, Cathay Pacific initially suspended flights to Israel after October 7. Since then, the suspension has been extended to March 2024, October 2024 and now until next year.

Many foreign airlines have yet to resume flights to Israel, although easyJet, American Airlines, Air Canada and other are due to renew services to Tel Aviv in October 2024. Cathay Pacific joins Turkish Airlines, which previously operated 12 daily flights from Istanbul to Tel Aviv, in not renewing flights until next year.

Before the war Cathay Pacific operated three weekly flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv.