Cybersecurity co Axonius raises $200m at $2.6b valuation

Israeli cybersecurity and SaaS management company Axonius today announced the completion of a $200 million in Series E financing round, led by Accel, with participation from new investors Silver Lake Waterman, Alta Park Capital, and Owl Rock, and existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Alkeon, Stripes, ICONIQ, and DTCP. The company said that the round was completed at a valuation of $2.6 billion, more than double the valuation when it raised $100 million last March. Axonius has now raised a total of $395 million.

Axonius, which was founded in 2017 by CEO Dean Sysman, CTO Ofri Shur and chief architect Avidor Bartov, who met during their service in the IDF 8200 Intelligence Unit, was chosen as one of "Globes" most promising startups in 2020.

Axonius has developed a simple, effective approach to solving the problem of asset visibility and security in complex IT environments. The company recently launched SaaS Management, which combines the capabilities of SaaS Security Posture Management with SaaS Management to help security, IT, finance, and risk teams control the complexity, cost, and risk associated with modern apps and infrastructure.

The company reported a 132% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue in 2021 - its third consecutive year of triple-digit revenue growth. Axonius also expanded its work force by 174% last year, and now has representation in every region worldwide.

In 2021, Axonius nearly doubled its customer base. The company's customers include Fortune 500, Global 500, some of the largest federal agencies, including many global leaders, such as AB InBev, Schneider Electric, The New York Times, Wacom, MindBody, and Landmark Health.

Sysman said, "From the beginning, our goal has been to help our customers control complexity across their organizations. Our massive success since 2017 is a direct result of our intense focus on meeting their needs, and it’s why we hold the highest NPS score in the cybersecurity industry."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 8, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.