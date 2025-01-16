Defense Ministry awards Rafael $5.2b US-funded air defense contract

Ministry of Defense director general Eyal Zamir and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems CEO Yoav Turgeman signed a first contract today financed by the $8.7 billion of special US military aid approved by the US Congress in April 2024. $5.2 billion of the aid is earmarked for strengthening Israel’s air defenses - Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the Iron Beam laser interception system.

The Iron Dome system, developed in Israel and produced in conjunction with the US government, is intended to protect against short and medium range rocket and missile threats, and against UAVs. The system has been called into action a great deal during the Swords of Iron war, as the lowest layer of Israel’s multi-layer air defense array. On October 7, it furnished the main protection against some 3,000 rockets launched by Hamas.

Rafael is the chief developer of the Iron Dome system, in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries’ Elta division and mPrest. The US Missile Defense Agency is a leading partner in the development and production of Israel’s multi-layer systems, among them David’s Sling and the Arrow systems, and of components for Iron Dome.

David’s Sling forms the layer above Iron Dome, and is designed to intercept short and medium range threats. Its first operational interception took place in May 2023. The collaborative effort that produced it illustrates the collective strength of Israel’s defense companies. For example, its MMR (multi-mission radar) system, produced by Elta, is stronger than that of the US Patriot system. Its Golden Almond command and control system is produced by Elbit Systems subsidiary Elisra.

The third system to which the US funding is being applied is the Iron Beam laser system, due to become operational in the second half of this year. Iron Beam is a high-energy, ground-based laser system designed to meet a range of threats (rockets, mortar bombs, UAVs, and cruise missiles). The Directorate of Defense Research and Development ("Mafat") in the Ministry of Defense is leading the project together with Rafael, the chief developer, and Elbit Systems.

The system has already demonstrated its interception capabilities in a series of trials. It will complement rather than completely replace Iron Dome. Iron Dome is an interception system for rockets fired at a range of 40 kilometers, while Iron Beam is intended to cover threats at a range of up to 10 kilometers. One of its main advantages is its low operating cost. A single interception by Iron Dome costs about $30,000. Iron Beam will be able to replace it in at least some instances, at a small fraction of that cost. The Ministry of Finance has not disclosed the projected cost of using Iron Beam, but some indication can be obtained from other countries developing similar systems. The cost of an interception by South Korea’s Block I system, which has a range of three kilometers and an output of 20 kilowatts, is just $1.5. An interception by Britain’s DragonFire system is estimated to cost $13.

