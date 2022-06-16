Disney+ Israel launch marred by teething problems

The launch of TV streaming service Disney+ in Israel has not gone smoothly. Uses have reported that registration is awkward, the application gets stuck and it is not always possible to download it to smart TVs and the interface with Yes and Apple TV does not always work smoothly, and in addition there are complaints about a lack of content compared with the original application. Users are also reporting problems in adjusting to the Hebrew language interface with Israeli customers reporting that the application does not respond to the right to left movements of Hebrew and still only works left to right.

These problems include subscribers linked via Yes. Even though the Disney+ application has been installed and users are already registered for the service through pre-registration which includes their cellphone number, they are receiving a request to register again with a link to the Yes website.

Another complaint from users who were pre-registered and are entitled to a discount price is that the email with their discount code has not yet arrived. Some have received an email that says, "Because of the huge number of users interested in registering, and in order to prevent the service collapsing, the mails are being sent gradually over the entire day."

Users who have had the application in the US report major difference in the Israel service. They claim that the application has been especially adjusted for the region, which significantly harms its quality. It should be stressed that the application has only been launched today for 22 countries in the Middle East and Asia, and it must cope with a range of challenges including translation to Hebrew and Arabic.

No response has been received from Disney+ and Yes.

