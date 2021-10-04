El Al to launch Tel Aviv flights to Chicago, Tokyo

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) has announced that it will launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and Tokyo's Narita airport and between Tel Aviv and Chicago from April 2022. El Al has planned to inaugurate both routes in 2020 but the plans were put on hold due to the Covid pandemic.

According to El Al's website, returns fares on the Tel Aviv - Tokyo route will start from $1,000 for a basic ticket (without baggage). Return fares with up to 23 kilograms baggage, choice of seats and options to change the flight date will cost $1,200. This compared with $1,070 for connection flights on Turkish Airlines via Istanbul or Etihad Airways via Abu Dhabi, which allow up to 30 kilograms baggage.

Return fares from Tel Aviv to Chicago also begin at $1,000 for a basic ticket.

El Al is also expected to renew its Tel Aviv - Boston route, although it will now face competition from Delta Airlines, which has announced that it is launching the route from May 2022.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 4, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021