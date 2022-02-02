First Tesla Ys due in Israel in biggest shipment

After Tesla sold nearly 6,300 electric cars in Israel in 2021, its first year of sales in the country, the electric vehicle manufacturer is not taking its foot off the accelerator in 2022. Sources in China have told "Globes" that the largest-ever consignment from Tesla, of nearly 2,000 cars is due to dock in Israel in mid-February.

Of those nearly 2,000 cars, 500 will be the first Tesla Y advanced crossovers to arrive in Israel and for which marketing will officially open in the coming few days. Prices for the new model in Israel have yet to be advertised but in Europe, the Tesla Y long-range, which is the standard model, costs about €5,000, or 10% more than the Tesla 3 long-range. By the same ratio in price the Tesla Y crossover should sell in Israel for NIS 260,000-270,000.

The Tesla factory in China also manufactures the cheaper Tesla Y SR version with a range of about 440 kilometers, which has the European standard but is not yet sold in Europe, and it is unclear if this model will be sold in Israel.

As previously reported by "Globes," Tesla is in the process of setting up a trade-in department, on the assumption that some Tesla 3 owners will want toi upgrade to the Tesla Y.

