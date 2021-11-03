Tesla hikes Israeli prices above NIS 200,000

Electric vehicle company Tesla has raised the price of the Tesla 3 model by NIS 9,000. The is the fourth price hike since Tesla began selling cars in Israel at the start of the year and puts the price of the basic Tesla 3 above the NIS 200,000 threshold at NIS 201,332. The car has also changed its name to the Tesla Rear Wheel Drive and battery range according to the WLTP standard has been extended to 491 kilometers.

The most previous price rise was in June and in total the Tesla 3 has risen in price by NIS 25,000 since it first came on to the market in Israel. The assumption is that the price rise is due to the rise in inputs on global markets including chips, raw materials and energy. It is not clear whether the hike takes into account the strengthening of the shekel over the past week. Israelis who have already ordered cars which will arrive at Ashdod Port in next week's consignment of 1,600 cars will pay the 'old' price.

Tesla has also added three options in Israel for the basic model including the semi-automatic driving option known as the enhanced autopilot, which includes automatic parking without involvement of the driver, and autonomous lane changing. The enhanced pilot option costs NIS 17,000 but it is not clear whether the Israeli regulator permits all these features.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2021.

