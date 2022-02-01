Forescout buys Israeli medical security co CyberMDX

Network security company Forescout Technologies today announced the acquisition of Israeli healthcare cybersecurity company CyberMDX, which provides threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks. No financial details about the acquisition were disclosed.

With its headquarters in New York and R&D center in Tel Aviv, CyberMDX has raised $30 million from Sham, Pitango Venture Capital, and OurCrowd Qure. CyberMDX’s solution is designed to automate and simplify the way devices are identified and protected, helping hospital staff to achieve more using less resources.

CyberMDX president and cofounder Amir Magner said, "CyberMDX enables hospitals to provide quality care by securing and protecting the systems and devices they rely on every day to treat patients and save lives."

IoT cybersecurity company Forescout was founded in Israel and after a Nasdaq IPO was acquired by the private equity firm Advent last year for $1.4 billion and still has a development center in Tel Aviv.

Forescout CEO Wael Mohamed said, "Forescout is seeing rapid growth in healthcare, a market the company has always focused attention on from a technology and sales perspective. Cybersecurity for IoMT, much like cybersecurity for OT devices, requires specific expertise and technologies. We are pleased to have the CyberMDX team join Forescout as we continue delivering new capabilities on our market-leading platform and grow our R&D center."

