Gaming co Unity laying off 25% of workforce

Gaming company Unity Software (NYSE: U) is firing 25% of its workforce, about 1,800 employees, according to documents filed with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). Following its merger with Israeli company ironSource, Unity has 900 employees in Israel, according to LinkedIn, and the current round of layoffs will hit in Israel too.

Unity said, "Today, as part of a company reset as described in the letter to our shareholders, we have announced at Unity that we have taken a difficult decision to reduce our workforce, with a focus on about 25% of the workforce in all our teams."

Unity acquired ironSource in 2022 with the merger adding 1,400 employees to the company. In January 2023, several months after the deal was completed, the company laid off 300 employees. Then in May 2023 an additional 600 employees were fired. The latest round of 1,800 layoffs is by far the biggest since the merger with ironSource.

Only last month, Unity president Tomer Bar-Zeev, a former cofounder of ironSource spoke to the Globes Business Conference about the challenges facing Israel including the war and before that the political divisions.

