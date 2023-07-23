Histadrut proposes compromise on judicial reform

Following an emergency meeting last night convened the Histadrut General Federation of Labor has given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leaders a plan to bridge the differences over the judicial reform, and says consensus can be achieved

Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David and president of the business division Dubi Amiti issued a joint statement. "If the parties do not reach an agreed solution according to our proposal, we will meet today (Sunday) at 4pm to make decisions regarding further steps."

The reform would soften the government's reasonableness bill currently undergoing its second and third readings in the Knesset and suspend the rest of the laws related to the judicial overhaul for 18 months unless 75 MKs vote otherwise.

"We will continue to do everything to prevent the rift and schism in the nation. We are also working in these hours with all involved parties, trying to convey a message of unity. We have no other country and we see eye to eye on the danger to the security of the state. We will continue to put ourselves forward for any effort that will lead to the prevention of civil war, on the eve of Tisha B'Av. We will not hesitate to act out of responsibility for Israel's security and its integrity. Everyone, on both sides of the barrier, must understand that we are at a historic and critical time for the future of our country."

Meanwhile the Business Forum, which represents the country's employers including the banks and insurance companies, said, "In an emergency discussion with a forum of the heads of the economy, which includes about 150 senior executives, it was decided to prepare for a shutdown of the economy. Following today's expected discussion at the Histadrut, it was decided in the meantime to wait for their decision. We make it clear that in any case we will do everything, including a shutdown according to law, to prevent unilateral legislation that seriously harms the economy and dismantles the army of the people."

