IAI deploys port protection system in Asian country

Israel Aerospace Systems has completed deployment of its ELI 3320 Port Guard coastal and offshore critical infrastructure protection system at an Asian port, sources close to the deal have told "Globes." Port Guard tracks what is happening in all parts of the port in all weather conditions and provides the local authorities with the required information for any immediate response needed.

Port Guard's open architecture allows for the installation of IAI's sensors, systems and platforms alongside solutions developed by other companies. In this way the system can be adapted for all seaports worldwide in terms of the geographical conditions and threats.

Port Guard is operated by sensors deployed on land, air and underwater, which all feed information into the command and control system. A major advantage of the system is not only that it streams all the data but also analyzes it for intelligence purposes through a system devised by IAI's ELTA unit.

IAI has not disclosed the name of the Asian country using the system but the company's financial figures illustrate how important the Asian market is for the Israeli company. In 2023 36.2% of revenue was produced from Asia, 28.8% from Israel, 18% from North America and 12.4% from Europe and the balance from Latin America, Africa and Australasia.

Between 2019 and 2023, the biggest customers for all Israel's defense exports were India (37%), Philippines (12%) and the US (8.7%).

IAI ELTA acting president Israel Lupa said, "We are proud to again be chosen as a key supplier for the critical task of protecting ports. I am certain that Port Guard with its flexible architecture will continue to provide maximum performance and value in the coming years."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 13, 2024.

