Intel to pay Israel employees $5,000 war grant

Intel will pay all 12,000 employees in Israel a $5,000 grant because of the Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7. The grant will be paid at the end of November.

A letter seen by "Globes" sent by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said, "Your commitment to the company and its activities in the present and in the future - from the support you give to your friends who cannot work to the work you give despite the personal consequences you have suffered is something that has not gone unnoticed. This grant is given as a sign of appreciation for that."

Intel refused to comment on the information and made do with the response: "We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are taking steps to support our employees and maintain their safety."

Intel follows in the footsteps of other tech giants who have rewarded their Israel employees in the current situation. Salesforce announced last week that all Israel employees would receive a NIS 10,000 grant in November, while those serving in the army reserves would receive NIS 20,000. Nvidia will grant Israel employees a bonus in their October salary although no sum has been stipulated.

