Isaac Herzog elected Israel's 11th President

Isaac Herzog has been elected as Israel's 11th President. Herzog easily beat the educator Miriam Peretz 87-26, in a secret ballot of Knesset Members. Herzog will serve a seven-year term as the country's ceremonial head of state, succeeding President Reuven Rivlin next month.

Herzog currently serves as the Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel and is a former Knesset Member and leader of the Labor party. He is the son of the late Haim Herzog, Israel's sixth president and the grandson of the country's first Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog.

In his acceptance speech, Herzog thanked Miriam Peretz, whom he called "a true hero of Israel," and said that he would be the president of everybody, in facing up to the many challenges that lay ahead of the country.

