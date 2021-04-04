Israel Air Force receives Oron reconnaissance aircraft

The Israel Air Force has received the new intelligence aircraft the Oron at its Nevatim base, Israel's Defense Ministry announced on Sunday. The aircraft was developed by the Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), the Israel Air Force and the IDF Intelligence unit's naval arm and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1)

The aircraft was designed and planned following the lessons learned in past wars and operational missions. The Oron will be equipped with layers of automatic data systems based on advanced algorithms and AI, which will allow the IDF to maintain and deepen its intelligence superiority in the face of future challenges.

The Oron aircraft is based on the platform of the Gulfstream G550 executive jet with a high aviation performance and low maintenance costs. The aircraft will be fitted with IAI advanced radar as well as advanced intelligence systems with surveillance capabilities that will provide the IDF with unprecedented scope to gather information in real time, in all weather conditions and visibility.

The Oron will enable the IDF to create a real-time comprehensive intelligence picture including deployment of ground forces, near and far, in routine times and during warfare.

The new aircraft will be operated by the 122 Nachshon squadron for real time intelligence gathering. The squadron currently operates Shavit and Eitam reconnaissance aircraft for intelligence missions.

"The ‘Oron’ is yet another manifestation of the IAF’s increasing effectiveness", says IAF Commander, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin. "The aircraft adds another layer to the IAF’s current operational and strategic capabilities, which allow for continued air superiority in the Middle East and an ability to defend Israel’s skies and ensure its security."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 4, 2021

