Israel completes testing naval Iron Dome

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., the Israeli Navy, and Israel's Ministry of Defense have completed an advanced interception test of the C-DOME Naval Iron Dome missile defense System. The C-DOME is an advanced naval configuration of Rafael’s Iron Dome aerial defense system against short range missiles and is operated from the Israel Navy's INS Oz Sa’ar 6 Magen class corvette.

As part of the interception test, the system was installed on the INS Oz corvette, the second of four advanced missile corvettes received by the Israeli Navy over the last two years.

The test simulated real threats and included the system’s successful detection and interception of targets in challenging scenarios. The C-DOME System constitutes a significant addition to the Israel Navy’s defense capabilities in a wide range of missions, including the guarding of strategic assets, the exclusive economic zone and its offshore gas rigs, and maintaining Israel's regional maritime advantage.

The test’s success is a product of the joint technological and engineering efforts of the Israel Navy, the Ministry of Defense Directorate for Defense R&D (DDR&D), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems as the prime contractor and developer, Israel Aerospace Industries Elta unit as the radar manufacturer, and mPrest as the C2 manufacturer. The operational system was created through the integration of multiple different systems, utilizing full operational capabilities that will be used by Israel Navy's sailors.

The C-DOME constitutes an additional layer of Israel’s multi-tiered missile and air defenses, based on four operational defensive tiers: Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow 2, and Arrow 3. The Israel Ministry of Defense Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) within the DDR&D led the systems’ development.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said, "The operationalization of the C-DOME system is a significant milestone for the State of Israel’s naval defense capabilities. I would like to congratulate the Israeli Navy, the Ministry of Defense’s IMDO, and Rafael, for this groundbreaking technological process and for their cooperation and determination that led to this great success. Israel is continuing to build and strengthen its defense and attack capabilities - and will continue to keep its defensive edge in the area, protect its assets, its infrastructure and first and foremost - the lives and safety of the citizens of Israel.

