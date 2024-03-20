Israel slips in World Happiness Index

Israel is ranked 5th in the 2024 World Happiness Report, which is sponsored by the UN, through a poll conducted by Gallup, measuring happiness in countries between 2021 and 2023. Israel was ranked 4th last year. Finland was top of the rankings, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and Israel. The five countries behind Israel making up the top ten were Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel climbs into World Happiness Index top 10

Regarding Israel the report's authors said that the survey was conducted, "After the hostage taking (on October 7th) but before much of the subsequent warfare. Life evaluations fell sharply in Israel, by 0.9 on the 10-point scale, only one-third of which will enter the three-year averages. In terms of just 2023's evaluations, the report's authors say that Israel would have been ranked 19th. The UK is ranked 20th in the report and the US 23rd.

Israel was ranked second in the World Happiness Index for young people aged 30 and under behind Lithuania in top spot and Serbia in third. In the over 60 category Israel was ranked 18th.

In the sub-category for subjective happiness as expressed by young people aged 15-24, Israel was ranked in top spot.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 20, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.