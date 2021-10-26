Israeli co Emtan to provide Spanish police with 9,120 pistols

Israeli small arms manufacturer Emtan and Spanish company Guardian Defense & Homeland Security, which is owned by Israelis, have signed a contract to provide 9,120 nine millimeter pistols to the Spanish Federal Police. The deal is worth an estimated several million euros. This is the first time that an Israeli company has won a light arms deal from a Western European country.

The Ramon pistols are manufactured by Emtan, which was founded in 1977 and is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling light arms including pistols, sub machine guns and rifles. The company has been awarded many government tenders worldwide including from Israel and its weapons meet the strictest international standards.

Guardian Defense & Homeland Security was founded in 2006 by Ilan Arzooan and Ariel Mazuz, both former officers in the Israel security forces. Investors include General (res.) Yom-Tov Samia, who is a senior partner, and Moni Liman. Guardian represents Israeli manufacturers and mediates between them and the Spanish and Portuguese military and police.

Emtan owner and CEO Reuven Zada said, "We are proud and honored that the Spanish Federal Police have chosen the Ramon pistol. Emtan provides a major emphasis on planning, materials and the reliability of the weapons it manufactures and we also see major interest from government bodies in Europe and other countries."

