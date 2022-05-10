Israeli deep data analytics co proteanTecs raises $45m

Israeli deep data analytics for electronics monitoring company proteanTecs today announced the completion of a $45 million financing round from New York-based fund Addition. This brings to nearly $200 million, the total amount raised by the company since it was founded in 2017.

proteanTecs was founded by three former founders of Mellanox - CEO Shai Cohen, CTO Evelyn Landman and COO Roni Ashuri. The three were joined by Yahel David, Yuval Bonen and Eyal Fayneh who are also listed as founders. Headquartered in Haifa, the company has 180 employees worldwide including 100 in Israel.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli deep data co proteanTecs raises $50m

proteanTecs provides advanced cloud and edge enterprise solutions that monitor the health and performance of electronics to help customers scale their operations. Using proprietary chip telemetry data and machine learning, proteanTecs’ analytics platform ensures end-to-end chip and system visibility for increased reliability and performance. Customers include large-scale, innovative technology companies in uptime-critical industries such as datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile.

Cohen said, "As technologies advance and usage requirements grow, monitoring and analysis are imperative to achieve scale and predictability. Helping companies transform production and service by providing critical business insights is built into our DNA. We look forward to working with our new partners as we enter a new and exciting phase of the company’s growth."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 10, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.