Israeli fintech co Stampli raises $50m

Israeli fintech company Stampli today announced the completion of a $50 million Series C financing round led by Insight Partners, with participation from SignalFire, Nextworld Capital, UpWest, Hillsven, Bloomberg and Naver Corp. This brings the total funding raised by Stampli to over $87 million.

Founded by brothers Eyal and Ofer Feldman, the company has developed an AI-driven AP automation innovator, which helps CFOs and controllers close the disconnect between accounts payables and the broader organization.

Stampli enables CFOs to automate where possible so knowledge workers can provide maximum value and productivity. Combined with a fast implementation, the Stampli AP Automation and collaboration platform makes it easy for AP teams to work with the rest of the organization to allocate cost properly, verify invoice terms and receiving status, obtain approvals, and pay invoices.

Eyal Feldman said, "In 2021, building a digital-first, modern finance organization is the top priority for CFOs and controllers. As CFOs take on more strategic responsibilities for the organization, the importance of digital transformation and collaboration across business processes, such as AP, has been raised to new levels. Finance executives know that to keep business moving forward, automating paper-based and manual accounts payable processes is essential in the modern, global business environment."

